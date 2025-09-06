Washington faces Indiana on home losing streak

Indiana Fever (22-20, 12-8 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-26, 8-10 Eastern Conference) Baltimore; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (22-20, 12-8 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-26, 8-10 Eastern Conference)

Baltimore; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics aims to stop its four-game home skid with a win against Indiana Fever.

The Mystics are 8-10 in Eastern Conference games. Washington has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fever have gone 12-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 2.4.

Washington scores 77.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 82.1 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 88-84 on Aug. 15, with Sonia Citron scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Iriafen is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 15.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Boston is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Jacy Sheldon: out (ankle).

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.