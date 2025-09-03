Thomas leads Phoenix against Washington after 23-point game

Phoenix Mercury (26-14, 13-9 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-25, 8-10 Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (26-14, 13-9 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-25, 8-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury plays the Washington Mystics after Alyssa Thomas scored 23 points in the Mercury’s 85-79 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Mystics are 10-10 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 77.9 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Mercury are 11-8 on the road. Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 8.9.

Washington scores 77.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 79.6 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Washington allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 27 the Mercury won 88-72 led by 27 points from Thomas, while Shakira Austin scored 20 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Iriafen is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 2-8, averaging 75.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Mercury: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Jacy Sheldon: out (ankle).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

