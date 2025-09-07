Natasha Howard scores 17 as Fever beat Mystics 84-65, clinch playoff spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 17 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 94-65 on Sunday to…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 17 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 94-65 on Sunday to clinch a spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

The Fever (23-20) advance to the postseason for the second consecutive year, despite losing five players — including the 2024 WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark (groin) — to season-ending injuries.

Aliyah Boston had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Aerial Powers finished with 15 points and Shey Peddy had 13.

Sonia Citron led Washington (16-27) with 17 points. Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen scored 11 apiece.

Citron set Washington’s single-season scoring record with 644 points. Brittney Sykes set the previous mark of 636 points in 2023.

There were six lead changes and seven ties before Peddy hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left in the first half that made it 37-34 and gave the Fever the lead for good. Kelsey Mitchell made a driving layup about four minutes into the third quarter that pushed lead to 11 points.

Peddy made another 3 with 3:33 to play that made it 88-58 and matched Indiana’s largest lead of the game.

The Fever, who committed just turnovers, scored 27 points off 21 Washington miscues.

The Mystics have sold out 43 consecutive home games, dating to the 2023 season.

The Fever host Minnesota and the Mystics visit New York to wrap up the regular season on Tuesday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.