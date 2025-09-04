Mercury win 6th straight game with a 75-69 victory over the Mystics

Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Phoenix Mercury won their sixth straight game, 75-69 over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates after shooting a three-point basket against the Washington Mystics during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe interacts with Alysha Clark #32 of the Washington Mystics after the game between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury at CareFirst Arena on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe stands on the court after the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury at CareFirst Arena on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Professional tennis player Hailey Baptiste stands on the court after the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury at CareFirst Arena on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Kiki Iriafen #44 of the Washington Mystics goes to the basket against DeWanna Bonner #14 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Kiki Iriafen #44 of the Washington Mystics goes to the basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Phoenix Mercury won their sixth straight game, 75-69 over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

The Mercury (27-14), who had already clinched a playoff spot, moved into a tie for second place in the WNBA standings. The Mystics (16-26), who have been eliminated from playoff contention, dropped their eighth straight game.

Sami Whitcomb scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Phoenix. Satou Sabally added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen set a Mystics franchise record with her 16th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Shakira Austin had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Iriafen broke Crystal Langhorne’s team record with 15 in 2010.

Washington went on a late 7-0 run to get within 71-69. Austin hit a shot through contact and completed the three-point play, Sug Sutton added a 3-pointer and Iriafen made a layup with 1:06 to play.

But Sabally sank a 3-pointer and DeWanna Bonner made a free throw with 17.7 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Phoenix led 44-36 at halftime after closing on an 8-0 run. The Mystics turned it over five times in the first half, two of them in the final 90 seconds, accounting for 10 points for the Mercury.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.