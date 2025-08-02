Washington visits Atlanta following Gray’s 26-point outing

Washington Mystics (13-14, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (17-11, 9-6 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (13-14, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (17-11, 9-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Washington Mystics after Allisha Gray scored 26 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 95-72 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream are 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brittney Griner averaging 4.7.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference games is 7-5. Washington is fourth in the WNBA with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 5.8.

Atlanta averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 78.6 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 78.9 Atlanta allows.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 92-91 on June 20. Gray scored 18 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Jordin Canada is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Iriafen is averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Mystics. Shakira Austin is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards: out (wrist), Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

