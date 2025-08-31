Washington takes on Los Angeles, aims to end 6-game skid

Washington Mystics (16-24, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (17-20, 7-13 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (16-24, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (17-20, 7-13 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sparks -7.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics enters the matchup with Los Angeles Sparks as losers of six games in a row.

The Sparks have gone 7-12 in home games. Los Angeles averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 8- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mystics are 6-14 in road games. Washington is 3-5 in one-possession games.

Los Angeles averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.9 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Los Angeles gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 95-86 on Aug. 17, with Sonia Citron scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azura Stevens is averaging 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kiki Iriafen is averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 87.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Jacy Sheldon: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

