Washington Mystics trade Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for Jacy Sheldon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Mystics traded forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for guard Jacy Sheldon on Thursday.

The move announced by the teams includes an option for Washington to swap 2026 first-round picks with Connecticut. That would be a Minnesota Lynx pick acquired by Washington in a previous trade for a New York Liberty pick acquired by Connecticut in another previous trade.

Washington general manager Jamila Wideman said in a news release that Sheldon has built on a “solid” rookie campaign by establishing herself as as shooter in Year 2 who can “read the game on both ends of the court.”

Sheldon and Edwards were picked fifth and sixth in the 2024 WNBA draft, respectively.

Sheldon has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range this season.

Edwards has averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds this season.

“Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it’s a statement about where we’re headed as a franchise,” Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a news release. “Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture.”

