Sun beat the Mystics to end a 13-game road losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored 17 points, Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 15 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 80-69 on Tuesday night to end a 13-game road losing streak.

Connecticut (7-27) secured its first road win since May 30 against Indiana to improve to 2-15 away from home. The Sun have won five of their last six road games against the Mystics, with a 104-67 loss earlier this season.

Tina Charles added 13 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut. Aaliyah Edwards scored eight points in 16 minutes in her first game against her former team.

Sonia Citron led Washington (16-19) with 19 points. Shakira Austin added 12 points and Jade Melbourne had 11. Citron passed Chamique Holdsclaw (525) for most points by a rookie in Washington’s franchise history — with nine games remaining.

STORM 94, SKY 88

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 24 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 21 points and Seattle beat Chicago.

Chicago (8-26) has lost five games in a row and 13 of its last 14.

Dominique Malonga had 15 points, seven rebounds and a career-high three blocks for Seattle (18-18). The 19-year-old rookie hit 7 of 13 from the field and has made 106 total field goals to become the first player in WNBA history with 100 field goals before the age of 20.

Brittney Sykes scored 12 points and Ezi Magbegor had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Storm.

Angel Reese, who returned from a seven-game absence due to a back injury, and Ariel Atkins scored 19 points apiece for Chicago and Kia Nurse added 13. Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks and Elizabeth Williams added 10 points and nine rebounds.

