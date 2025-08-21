Sun beat the Mystics 67-56 to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season

Tina Charles scored 21 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 10 points against her former team, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 67-56 on Thursday night to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tina Charles scored 21 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 10 points against her former team, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 67-56 on Thursday night to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Connecticut (8-27) won at home for just the sixth time in 18 games this season, while Washington (16-20) dropped to 6-12 on the road. The Sun have won nine of the last 11 regular-season meetings with the Mystics in Connecticut dating to the 2019 season.

Rookie Leila Lacan, in her eighth straight start, had five of Connecticut’s season-high 14 steals. Charles moved ahead of Katie Smith (1,440) for eighth on the WNBA’s career list for made free throws.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points for Washington. Rookie Kiki Iriafen had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season.

Each team shot below 39% from the field in the first half, with Connecticut leading 33-26. The Mystics had seven turnovers and nine made field goals at the break.

Charles scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the third quarter to help Connecticut outscore Washington 23-19. Each team only scored 11 points in the fourth.

Washington finished 19 of 51 from the field (37.3%) with 16 turnovers.

Mystics host Las Vegas on Saturday, and Sun visit Chicago.

