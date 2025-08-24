Seattle takes road win streak into matchup with Washington

Seattle Storm (19-18, 10-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-21, 8-9 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Seattle Storm (19-18, 10-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-21, 8-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Storm -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Storm face Washington Mystics.

The Mystics are 10-9 in home games. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen paces the Mystics with 8.8 boards.

The Storm are 11-8 in road games. Seattle has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington scores 78.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 79.8 Seattle gives up. Seattle has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 26 the Mystics won 69-58 led by 14 points from Shakira Austin, while Nneka Ogwumike scored 18 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iriafen is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 18.0 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 18 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Storm. Skylar Diggins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 87.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

