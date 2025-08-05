Seattle Storm acquire All-Star guard Brittney Sykes in trade with Washington Mystics

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm acquired All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics on Tuesday for Alysha Clark,…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm acquired All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics on Tuesday for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Sykes averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals for the Mystics this season to earn her first All-Star selection.

“We’re grateful for Slim’s contributions this season as she played a key role in our growth,” Washington GM Jamila Wideman said. “We’re proud of the individual success she achieved during her time with us, including earning her first All-Star selection. This allows Slim the opportunity to join a team that is expected to contend for a championship this season.”

She’ll join a strong lineup that features Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor. Seattle (16-13) is currently in sixth place in the standings.

Clark has played more than 300 games for the Storm in two stints with the team and helped the franchise win two WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020.

This season she’s averaging just 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. Clark has been impactful off the court over the years in the city starting the organization’s annual toy drive benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“This was a great opportunity to continue building our program and move us closer to our long-term goals,” Wideman said. “Alysha brings veteran leadership that is invaluable as our team continues to develop and grow.”

Cooke averaged just over 10 minutes a game this season and has shot a career-best 38.2% from behind the 3-point arc. She was the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft by Los Angeles. She spent two seasons there before coming to Seattle. Washington waived Cooke.

Washington (13-15) is a game out of the playoffs at the moment.

Seattle is still in possession of two first round picks next season, owning Los Angeles and Las Vegas’ selections.

The league’s trade deadline is Thursday.

