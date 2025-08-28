New York Liberty’s injury woes continue as Ionescu and Jones miss game against Mystics

NEW YORK (AP) — Just when New York was finally getting healthy, the injury bug has bitten the Liberty again.…

Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones missed Thursday night’s game against the Washington Mystics. Ionescu injured a toe on her left foot at the end of practice on Wednesday and Jones wasn’t feeling well Thursday morning and was a late addition to the injury report.

“Welcome to the New York Liberty 2025,” coach Sandy Brondello quipped before her pregame press conference. “It’s been crazy.”

The Liberty just got star Breanna Stewart back on Monday after she missed 13 games with a bone bruise in her right knee. She’s still on a minutes restriction and can play about 25 minutes, Brondello said.

The team is down to eight healthy players for the game against the Mystics. First-year Washington coach Sydney Johnson learned that two of the Liberty’s stars were out shortly before the game.

“They have a lot of people. We have major challenges in front of us,” he said. “So it won’t be Sabrina and JJ, but it’ll be some others. I can guarantee you that.”

New York is 10-0 when Ionescu, Jones and Stewart finish games. They are 13-15 when they don’t.

The Liberty are in the thick of the playoff race, sitting a half-game behind Phoenix for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and homecourt advantage in the first round.

