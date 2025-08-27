New York hosts Washington after Austin’s 30-point game

Washington Mystics (16-22, 8-9 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (23-15, 12-5 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (16-22, 8-9 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (23-15, 12-5 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits the New York Liberty after Shakira Austin scored 30 points in the Mystics’ 84-82 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Liberty are 12-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyara Sabally averaging 1.7.

The Mystics have gone 8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

New York averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Liberty defeated the Mystics 86-78 in their last meeting on June 5. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 26 points, and Kiki Iriafen led the Mystics with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Austin is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

