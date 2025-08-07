Minnesota faces Washington, looks for 4th straight win

Washington Mystics (13-16, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (25-5, 17-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (13-16, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (25-5, 17-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Washington Mystics.

The Lynx have gone 15-1 at home. Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.2 offensive boards.

The Mystics are 4-10 on the road. Washington has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

Minnesota averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx defeated the Mystics 92-75 in their last meeting on July 4. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 28 points, and Lucy Olsen led the Mystics with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sonia Citron is averaging 14.3 points for the Mystics. Sug Sutton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 93.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

