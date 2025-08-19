Los Angeles faces Dallas after Hamby’s 26-point game

Dallas Wings (9-26, 3-14 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (16-18, 6-12 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (9-26, 3-14 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (16-18, 6-12 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sparks -7.5; over/under is 180.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks takes on the Dallas Wings after Dearica Hamby scored 26 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 95-86 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Sparks are 6-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 7-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wings are 3-14 in Western Conference play. Dallas is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Los Angeles’ average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Dallas allows. Dallas’ 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sparks won the last matchup 97-96 on Aug. 15, with Kelsey Plum scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plum is averaging 20.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Sparks. Hamby is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 10.1 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 91.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.5 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 83.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.1 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Wings: Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

