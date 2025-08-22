Las Vegas takes road win streak into matchup with Washington

Las Vegas Aces (23-14, 14-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-20, 8-9 Eastern Conference) Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (23-14, 14-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-20, 8-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Aces play Washington Mystics.

The Mystics are 10-8 on their home court. Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA with 19.2 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 3.7.

The Aces are 9-9 on the road. Las Vegas ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Washington is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Washington allows.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 70-68 on July 10, with Shakira Austin scoring 16 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Iriafen is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

