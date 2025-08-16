Indiana visits Connecticut after Boston’s 20-point game

Indiana Fever (18-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (6-26, 4-8 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana Fever (18-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (6-26, 4-8 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Connecticut Sun after Aliyah Boston scored 20 points in the Fever’s 88-84 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Sun are 4-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Tina Charles averaging 7.7.

The Fever are 10-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Boston averaging 8.2.

Connecticut averages 74.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 81.7 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 84.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 86.4 Connecticut allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Fever won 85-77 in the last matchup on July 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

