Indiana takes on Washington after Mitchell’s 24-point game

Washington Mystics (14-18, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (18-15, 10-7 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (14-18, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (18-15, 10-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Washington Mystics after Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points in the Indiana Fever’s 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Fever have gone 10-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana averages 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Mystics are 7-7 in conference play. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 18.9 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 3.4.

Indiana’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Fever won 85-76 in the last matchup on June 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is scoring 15.1 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 22.1 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Sonia Citron is averaging 14.8 points for the Mystics. Emily Engstler is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.