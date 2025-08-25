Indiana hosts Seattle after Ogwumike’s 30-point game

Seattle Storm (20-18, 10-11 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-18, 11-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (20-18, 10-11 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-18, 11-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the Indiana Fever after Nneka Ogwumike scored 30 points in the Storm’s 84-82 win against the Washington Mystics.

The Fever have gone 10-9 in home games. Indiana averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Storm are 12-8 on the road. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference scoring 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Ogwumike averaging 9.4.

Indiana averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Indiana allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 78-74 on Aug. 3, with Natasha Howard scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

