Golden State visits Washington after Iriafen’s 23-point performance

Golden State Valkyries (16-15, 7-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (14-17, 7-7 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics hosts the Golden State Valkyries after Kiki Iriafen scored 23 points in the Washington Mystics’ 91-78 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics are 9-6 on their home court. Washington has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Valkyries are 6-10 on the road. Golden State is 8-12 against opponents over .500.

Washington averages 78.6 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 77.1 Golden State allows. Golden State averages 77.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 80.5 Washington allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 31 the Valkyries won 68-67 led by 14 points from Kate Martin, while Sonia Citron scored 16 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Citron is averaging 14.8 points for the Mystics. Iriafen is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Temi Fagbenle is averaging 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

