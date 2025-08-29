Golden State aims for 20th win of season in matchup against Washington

Washington Mystics (16-23, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (19-18, 8-12 Western Conference) San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (16-23, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (19-18, 8-12 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will try to earn its 20th win of the season when the Valkyries take on the Washington Mystics.

The Valkyries have gone 10-7 in home games. Golden State is the league leader averaging 9.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.6% from deep. Veronica Burton leads the team averaging 1.6 makes while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Mystics are 6-13 on the road. Washington ranks seventh in the WNBA allowing 81.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Golden State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Golden State allows.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Valkyries won the last meeting 88-83 on Aug. 13. Burton scored 30 points to help lead the Valkyries to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kiki Iriafen is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Jacy Sheldon: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

