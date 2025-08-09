Dallas plays Washington, aims to end home skid

Washington Mystics (13-17, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-23, 3-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Washington Mystics (13-17, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-23, 3-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings aims to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Washington Mystics.

The Wings have gone 5-11 in home games. Dallas gives up 86.5 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Mystics are 4-11 in road games. Washington is eighth in the WNBA with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 5.6.

Dallas scores 81.7 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 80.6 Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 79-71 in the last matchup on June 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myisha Hines-Allen is averaging 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Iriafen is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 2-8, averaging 82.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Paige Bueckers: out (back), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

