Connecticut faces Washington, looks to end road skid

Connecticut Sun (6-27, 4-9 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-18, 8-7 Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Connecticut Sun (6-27, 4-9 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-18, 8-7 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mystics -6; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun will aim to end its 13-game road skid when the Sun visit Washington Mystics.

The Mystics have gone 8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 9.3.

The Sun are 4-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 4.3.

Washington is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Washington has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mystics won 104-67 in the last meeting on June 8. Jacy Sheldon led the Mystics with 15 points, and Tina Charles led the Sun with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Saniya Rivers is averaging 8.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 82.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Sun: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

