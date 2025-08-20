Citron, Mystics to visit Charles, Sun

Washington Mystics (16-19, 8-8 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (7-27, 5-9 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Washington Mystics (16-19, 8-8 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (7-27, 5-9 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics faces Connecticut Sun in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Sun are 5-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference action is 8-8. Washington is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Connecticut’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 79.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 86.2 Connecticut allows to opponents.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Sun defeated the Mystics 80-69 in their last meeting on Aug. 19. Saniya Rivers led the Sun with 17 points, and Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sun. Tina Charles is averaging 16 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kiki Iriafen is averaging 12.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 19.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.