Chicago hosts Washington, aims to stop home slide

Washington Mystics (13-15, 7-6 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-21, 1-11 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (13-15, 7-6 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-21, 1-11 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky looks to end its six-game home slide with a win over Washington Mystics.

The Sky have gone 1-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards. Angel Reese paces the Sky with 12.6 rebounds.

The Mystics are 7-6 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Chicago averages 76.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 80.7 Washington allows. Washington averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Chicago gives up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won 103-86 in the last matchup on July 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 12.6 rebounds for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 12.6 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sonia Citron is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mystics. Sug Sutton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ariel Atkins: out (leg), Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.