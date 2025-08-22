Charles leads Connecticut against Chicago after 21-point game

Connecticut Sun (8-27, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-26, 3-14 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (8-27, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-26, 3-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun visits the Chicago Sky after Tina Charles scored 21 points in the Sun’s 67-56 win over the Washington Mystics.

The Sky are 3-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 5-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun have gone 6-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is 5-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Chicago averages 75.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 85.4 Connecticut gives up. Connecticut’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Chicago has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 71-62 on Aug. 13. Leila Lacan scored 17 points to help lead the Sun to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 13 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Sky. Angel Reese is averaging 14.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Saniya Rivers is averaging 8.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Sun. Charles is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Sun: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.