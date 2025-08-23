Live Radio
A’ja Wilson has 19th double-double as the Aces beat Mystics 91-81 for 10th straight victory

The Associated Press

August 23, 2025, 5:25 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 36 points and 13 rebounds for her 19th double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 91-81 victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Dana Evans added 21 points in 23 minutes off the bench for the Aces (24-14) and Jackie Young had 10.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen had 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for her 14th double-double, one off the franchise record for the Mystics (16-21). Shakira Austin added 18 points and Sonia Citron 13.

The Mystics bolted to an early 15-point lead and led 26-19 after one quarter. The difference was going 9 for 12 at the foul line as both teams had one 3-pointer and eight field goals.

Wilson had 11 points in the second quarter when the Aces outscored the Mystics by a dozen to take a 44-39 lead at the half. The Mystics made two field goals, but upped their free throws to 16 of 19 while Las Vegas was 5 for 5.

It was 68-61 after three quarters, when Wilson scored another 10 points. Las Vegas led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.

The Aces were 10 of 20 from 3-point range — Evans was 5 of 6 — and shot 52% overall (35 of 65) with 27 assists, eight each by Young and Chelsea Gray.

With its winning streak, Las Vegas has surged into third place, a half-game behind Atlanta for the second seed. The Aces play at Chicago on Monday and Atlanta on Wednesday.

