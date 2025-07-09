Washington plays Las Vegas, looks for 4th straight home win

Las Vegas Aces (9-10, 4-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-10, 6-5 Eastern Conference) Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (9-10, 4-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-10, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mystics play Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics are 6-3 in home games. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 80.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Aces have gone 4-6 away from home. Las Vegas has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington scores 79.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 81.5 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 79.6 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 80.6 Washington allows to opponents.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83 in their last matchup on June 27. Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 21 points, and A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Citron is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Mystics. Shakira Austin is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Aces: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

