Washington hosts Seattle following Diggins’ 21-point game

Seattle Storm (15-10, 9-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-12, 6-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (15-10, 9-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-12, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm takes on the Washington Mystics after Skylar Diggins scored 21 points in the Storm’s 95-57 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics are 7-4 in home games. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 5.6.

The Storm have gone 7-5 away from home. Seattle ranks fourth in the WNBA scoring 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 8.7.

Washington is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Seattle allows to opponents. Seattle averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Washington gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mystics won 74-69 in the last meeting on July 13. Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 19 points, and Ezi Magbegor led the Storm with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is averaging 17.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 17 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.