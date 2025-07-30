Washington hosts Golden State following Citron’s 28-point game

Golden State Valkyries (12-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-13, 7-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Golden State Valkyries (12-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-13, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics faces the Golden State Valkyries after Sonia Citron scored 28 points in the Washington Mystics’ 103-86 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics have gone 9-5 at home. Washington ranks third in the WNBA with 38.5 points in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 9.3.

The Valkyries have gone 4-9 away from home. Golden State is the Western leader with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Thornton averaging 5.2.

Washington’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Golden State allows. Golden State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Washington gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Valkyries won the last meeting 76-74 on May 22, with Veronica Burton scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Citron is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Mystics. Austin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.7 points for the Valkyries. Burton is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Valkyries: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards: out (wrist), Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.