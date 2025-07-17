Sykes and Brionna Jones replace Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally in All-Star Game

Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones were announced Thursday as replacements for the All-Star Game by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones were announced Thursday as replacements for the All-Star Game by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The pair replace Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Phoenix’s Satou Sabally, who are injured and can’t play in Saturday’s game. Clark, who injured her groin on Tuesday, announced on social media she’s out for this weekend to recover.

The league didn’t announce a replacement yet for Clark in the 3-point contest Friday night.

Both will be on Clark’s team, which is coached Sandy Brondello. Clark and Sabally were in the starting lineup for the team and Brondello will name their replacements.

This will be Sykes’ first All-Star appearance and Jones will be playing in her fourth one.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.