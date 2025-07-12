Storm host the Mystics in out-of-conference matchup

Washington Mystics (10-10, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (13-8, 8-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (10-10, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (13-8, 8-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics play in non-conference action.

The Storm have gone 7-3 in home games. Seattle is third in the Western Conference scoring 82.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Mystics are 3-7 in road games. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Seattle makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Washington averages 78.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 79.2 Seattle gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Storm. Skylar Diggins is averaging 18.4 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Sonia Citron is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mystics. Shakira Austin is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

