Phoenix takes on Washington, aims to end 3-game slide

Phoenix Mercury (15-9, 9-7 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (12-12, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury comes into the matchup with Washington Mystics as losers of three straight games.

The Mystics have gone 8-4 at home. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen leads the Mystics with 8.4 boards.

The Mercury are 6-5 in road games. Phoenix is sixth in the WNBA scoring 82.9 points per game while shooting 42.9%.

Washington is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 68-62 on May 25, with Monique Akoa Makani scoring 13 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Mystics. Shakira Austin is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Mercury. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 86.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

