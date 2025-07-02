Minnesota hosts Washington after Citron’s 22-point showing

Washington Mystics (8-9, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (14-2, 11-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Mystics (8-9, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (14-2, 11-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics faces the Minnesota Lynx after Sonia Citron scored 22 points in the Mystics’ 79-71 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Lynx have gone 8-0 in home games. Minnesota averages 23.9 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Courtney Williams with 6.0.

The Mystics are 3-6 on the road. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18.1 assists per game led by Brittney Sykes averaging 4.8.

Minnesota averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mystics won 68-64 in the last matchup on June 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 12.9 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sykes is averaging 18.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out (foot).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

