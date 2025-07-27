Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Mercury pull away with…

Mercury pull away with a strong second half to beat Mystics 88-72

The Associated Press

July 27, 2025, 8:37 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added eight assists and the Phoenix Mercury took control in the third quarter, defeating the Washington Mystics 88-72 on Sunday night.

Phoenix outscored Washington 26-12 in the third quarter for a 10-point lead and pushed the advantage to 17 early in the fourth quarter. The Mystics went on a 9-0 run but the Mercury then scored eight straight to secure the game.

Satou Sabally scored 15 points for the Mercury (16-9), Kitija Laksa and Monique Akoa Makani both added 13 and Natasha Mack had 10.

Shakira Austin scored 20 points for Washington (12-13), which was coming off a win over Seattle the night before. Jade Melbourne and Sonia Citron had 13 apiece.

Melbourne’s driving layup in the last second gave the Mystics a 23-21 lead after one quarter. There were 10 lead changes in the first quarter but Washington maintained a slim lead throughout the second and it was 46-42 at halftime.

Akoa Makani’s 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 49-48 lead and the Mercury had a 55-53 lead when the game was stopped with 3:29 left in the third quarter while security dealt with a fan near the Phoenix bench. After that, the Mercury raced away. Thomas hit a jumper in the closing seconds for a 68-58 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up