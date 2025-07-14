Los Angeles faces Washington following Plum’s 23-point game

Washington Mystics (11-10, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-14, 3-10 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (11-10, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-14, 3-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks hosts the Washington Mystics after Kelsey Plum scored 23 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 92-88 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sparks are 2-8 on their home court. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference scoring 82.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Mystics are 4-7 on the road. Washington is sixth in the WNBA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 2.8.

Los Angeles’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Los Angeles allows.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Sonia Citron is averaging 14.4 points for the Mystics. Shakira Austin is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 80.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

