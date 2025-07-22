Dearica Hamby’s 24 points, 14 rebounds lead Sparks over Mystics 93-86 for 3rd straight win

Dearica Hamby had 24 points and 14 rebounds for her 48th career double-double, Rickea Jackson scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 93-86 on Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dearica Hamby had 24 points and 14 rebounds for her 48th career double-double, Rickea Jackson scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 93-86 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles (9-14) has won three straight games, including back-to-back victories over Washington (11-12), before and after the All-Star break.

Los Angeles led 81-78 before scoring nine straight points, capped by Hamby’s baseline jumper with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter for a 12-point lead. Kelsey Plum sealed it on a long 3-pointer with 49.1 left.

Plum finished with 11 points and three 3-pointers for Los Angeles. Jackson made four of the Sparks’ 13 3s.

Brittney Sykes led Washington with 18 points and Shakira Austin added 17. Kiki Iriafen scored 13. Sonia Citron, Washington’s second-leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, finished with seven points, five assists and three steals. Citron did not attempt her first field goal until midway through the third quarter.

Washington was held to just nine points in the second quarter and trailed 40-35 after opening the game on an 18-3 run. It was the second-lowest point total allowed by Los Angeles in a quarter this season.

Sykes made a fast-break layup with 0.2 seconds left in the third to tie it at 67-all. The Mystics were outscored 26-19 in the fourth.

