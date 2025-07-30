Citron scores 28 and Iriafen has 22, both career bests, to lift Mystics past Sky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 28 points and Kiki Iriafen added 22, career highs for both, and the Washington…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 28 points and Kiki Iriafen added 22, career highs for both, and the Washington Mystics handed the Chicago Sky their sixth straight loss with a 103-86 victory on Tuesday night.

Brittney Sykes supported the two All-Star rookies with 18 points for the Mystics (13-13) and the reserves outscored their counterparts 21-7. Iriafen also had 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double.

Angel Reese, who missed the previous two games with back issues, had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso had 21 points and 10 boards for the Sky (7-19). Rachel Banham added 19 points.

Washington led by 19 points in the third quarter and was ahead 80-65 entering the fourth. The Sky cut the deficit to eight with 3:22 to play, but Jade Melbourne and Citron sandwiched three-point plays around Iriafen’s basket to make it 100-84.

VALKYRIES 77, DREAM 75

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Cecilia Zandalasini scored 18 points and converted a short baseline jumper with 3.9 seconds left to lift Golden State to a win over Atlanta.

Zandalasini got the ball at the top of the key and drove to her right before squaring up at the baseline to hit the shot over defender Alyssa Gray.

Brittney Griner’s shot at the buzzer from about 18 feet barely grazed the rim for Atlanta.

Tiffany Hayes scored 15 points, reserve Caria Leite added 12 and Veronica Burton had 10 for Golden State (12-13). Led by Zandalasini, the Valkyries’ bench had a 39-16 scoring advantage.

Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists to lead the Dream (15-11). Naz Hillmon had 14 points and eight rebounds and Gray scored 12 points.

ACES 89, SPARKS 74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Young had her first triple-double and A’ja Wilson scored 17 of her 34 points in a dominant first quarter that propelled Las Vegas to a win over Los Angeles, ending the Sparks five-game winning streak and spoiling the return of Cameron Brink.

Brink played 13 minutes and scored five points in her first game since the 2024 No. 2 draft pick tore her left ACL last June, early in her rookie season.

Wilson made all eight of her shots as the Aces led 31-18 after one quarter and the Sparks never seriously threatened.

Young had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Aces (14-13). Dana Evans added 10 points. Wilson also had 10 rebounds and Chelsea Gray nine assists.

Kelsey Plum had 22 points for the Sparks (11-14), who scored more than 90 points in five straight games and hit 101 in the last two. Rae Burrell had a season-high 17 and Dearica Hamby added 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.