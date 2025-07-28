Chicago takes on Washington on 5-game skid

Chicago Sky (7-18, 1-10 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (12-13, 6-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (7-18, 1-10 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (12-13, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky enters the matchup against Washington Mystics as losers of five in a row.

The Mystics are 6-5 against conference opponents. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 2.7.

The Sky are 1-10 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago allows 87.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Washington is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics defeated the Sky 81-79 in their last meeting on July 8. Shakira Austin led the Mystics with 15 points, and Angel Reese led the Sky with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonia Citron is averaging 13.6 points for the Mystics. Austin is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 12 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

