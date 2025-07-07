Chicago faces Washington after Banham’s 20-point game

Chicago Sky (5-12, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (8-10, 5-5 Eastern Conference) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (5-12, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (8-10, 5-5 Eastern Conference)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky visits the Washington Mystics after Rachel Banham scored 20 points in the Sky’s 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mystics are 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 8.3.

The Sky are 1-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago is second in the WNBA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 4.4.

Washington’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Chicago gives up. Chicago has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mystics won 79-72 in the last matchup on June 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Iriafen is averaging 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mystics. Austin is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Reese is averaging 12.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sky. Banham is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.