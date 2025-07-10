Aces’ A’ja Wilson to miss game against Mystics with wrist injury

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson will not play Thursday night when Las Vegas visits the Washington Mystics because of an…

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson will not play Thursday night when Las Vegas visits the Washington Mystics because of an injured right wrist, the Aces announced.

The Aces have not put an official designation on Wilson’s injury status, but she is considered day to day.

Wilson, a three-time MVP, was injured in the Aces’ 87-78 loss at New York on Tuesday night. She fell hard to the floor in the second quarter. Wilson briefly remained in the game, but left for good with 2:22 left in the first half.

She underwent an MRI, but the Aces have not made the results public.

“Nothing wakes you up like the sound of an MRI machine lol!” Wilson posted on Instagram, adding her appreciation to the Liberty and her Aces teammates for their care when she was injured.

This is the second time Wilson has been injured this season. She also missed three games with a concussion.

Wilson is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds this season.

