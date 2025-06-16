Washington plays Chicago on 4-game road slide

Washington Mystics (4-7, 4-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-7, 1-5 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Mystics (4-7, 4-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-7, 1-5 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mystics -3; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits Chicago Sky looking to stop its four-game road skid.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Sky gave up 82.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Washington went 7-13 in Eastern Conference games and 14-26 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics shot 43.3% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Moriah Jefferson: out (lower leg), Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.