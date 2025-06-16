Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Washington plays Chicago on…

Washington plays Chicago on 4-game road slide

The Associated Press

June 16, 2025, 2:12 AM

Washington Mystics (4-7, 4-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-7, 1-5 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mystics -3; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits Chicago Sky looking to stop its four-game road skid.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Sky gave up 82.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Washington went 7-13 in Eastern Conference games and 14-26 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics shot 43.3% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Moriah Jefferson: out (lower leg), Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up