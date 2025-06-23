Washington hosts Minnesota following McBride’s 29-point game

Minnesota Lynx (12-1, 11-1 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (12-1, 11-1 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx takes on the Washington Mystics after Kayla McBride scored 29 points in the Lynx’s 82-66 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mystics are 4-3 in home games. Washington allows 81.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Lynx are 5-1 in road games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.6.

Washington’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Washington allows.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonia Citron is averaging 14.6 points for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Williams is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

