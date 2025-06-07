Live Radio
Washington hosts Connecticut after Mabrey’s 34-point performance

The Associated Press

June 7, 2025, 2:10 AM

Connecticut Sun (2-6, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-6, 3-3 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun visits the Washington Mystics after Marina Mabrey’s 34-point outing in the Sun’s 84-76 win against the Atlanta Dream.

Washington finished 14-26 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Mystics averaged 79.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.3 last season.

Connecticut went 28-12 overall and 14-6 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Sun shot 44.4% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Sun: Lindsay Allen: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

