Sonia Citron has 27 points and 11 rebounds, hits winning 3 as Mystics beat Wings 91-88 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Sonia Citron scored a season-high 27 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left in overtime, Shakira Austin added 21 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 91-88 on Sunday.

Citron made 9 of 13 from the field, hit a career-best four 3-pointers and had a season-high 11 rebounds. Fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen had 19 points and seven rebounds to go with career highs of six assists and five steals for the Mystics (6-8). Sug Sutton added 15 points.

Austin got the ball in the post and kicked it out to Citron for a wide open tiebreaking corner 3 with 12.2 seconds remaining.

Rookie Aziaha James, who finished with 11 points, made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cut the Dallas deficit to 83-81 with 17 seconds left. Citron split a pair of foul shots on the other end before rookie Paige Bueckers hit a catch-and-shoot 3 off an inbounds pass from James to make it 84-all with 11 seconds left in regulation.

The Mystics led by as many as 16 points in the first half and Dallas (3-12) had a 10-point lead early in the third quarter.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 27 points and Bueckers added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Ogunbowale hit three 3s as she scored 14 of Dallas’ 31 second-quarter points to help the Wings take a 45-40 lead into halftime. Washington committed eight turnovers in the period.

The teams combined for 60 personal fouls — three technical — and 73 free-throw attempts. The Mystics hit 28 of 41 foul shots and Dallas made 26 of 32.

The Wings kick off a four-game home stand against Atlanta and the Mystics host Minnesota on Tuesday.

