Short-handed Mystics beat the Aces 94-83 for third straight win

Rookie Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Sug Sutton added 17 and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Las Vegas Aces 94-83 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Washington played without leading scorer Brittney Sykes, who is averaging 19.6 points per game, for the second straight game with a right lower leg injury. Guard Jade Melbourne left in the first quarter and did not return after getting hit in the face.

Lucy Olsen came off the bench and scored 14 points in 37 minutes for Washington (8-8). Shakira Austin had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and nine boards.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (7-8) with 22 points. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each scored 13, and Jewell Loyd added 11.

Washington opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 62-44 lead. The lead increased to 22 points, 79-57, later in the frame on Sutton’s 3-pointer.

Las Vegas got back in it by scoring the first nine points of the fourth to cut the deficit to 79-70. The Aces twice got within seven points, the last at 87-80 before Austin grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in with 1:31 left.

Washington, which entered averaging 5.5 makes per game from 3-point range, went 10 of 19 from distance with three makes apiece from Citron, Sutton and Olsen. The Aces were 6 of 23.

