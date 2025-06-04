New York faces Washington on 7-game win streak

New York Liberty (7-0, 4-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-5, 3-2 Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (7-0, 4-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-5, 3-2 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Liberty take on Washington Mystics.

Washington finished 7-13 in Eastern Conference play and 5-15 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics gave up 82.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

New York finished 16-4 in Eastern Conference action and 32-8 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Liberty allowed opponents to score 76.5 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

