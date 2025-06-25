Mystics finish strong to hand Lynx second loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 19 points and the Washington Mystics scored the last six points of the game…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 19 points and the Washington Mystics scored the last six points of the game to hand the Minnesota Lynx, without All-Star Napheesa Collier, their second loss, 68-64 on Tuesday night.

Austin’s putback tied the game at 64 with 32 seconds left. After a timeout to advance the ball, Bridget Carleton’s inbounds pass went off Courtney Williams’ hands and Sug Sutton scooped up the loose ball and raced in for the winning basket. Sonia Citron secured the win with two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining.

Washington didn’t make a basket after the 5:12 mark, when Kiki Iriafen’s short jumper on the baseline gave Washington a 62-61 lead until Austin’s tying basket.

Sutton scored 12 points for the Mystics (7-8) and Kiki Iriafen added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Citron finished 3 of 13 from the field for nine points, ending her streak of double-figure games to start her career at 14.

SKY 97, SPARKS 86

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamilia Cardoso scored a career-high 27 points, Angel Reese had a double-double and Chicago beat Los Angeles.

Reese finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Ariel Atkins scored 13 points for the Sky (4-10).

Chicago took its first lead, 74-72, at 7:23 of the fourth quarter on a driving layup by Cardoso and outscored Los Angeles 30-17 in the final period.

Azura Stevens scored 21 points and Kelsey Plum added 20 for the Sparks (4-11), who lost their fourth straight. Dearica Hamby had 15 points and Rickea Jackson 11.

WINGS 68, DREAM 55

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogumbowale scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers scored in double figures for the 12th straight game and Dallas topped Atlanta.

Bueckers scored 12 points and has reached double figures in all 12 games she has played. Aziaha James added 11 points and Li Yueru had 10 with a career-high 15 rebounds for the Wings (4-12), who have won three of their last four games.

Ryne Howard had 23 points and surpassed 2,000 for her career for Atlanta (10-5), which had won 9 of its last 11 games. Alisha Gray added 13 points and Brionna Jones 12.

The Dallas reserves outscored the Atlanta bench 21-5. The Dream went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first quarter and finished 7 of 34 (21%), while shooting 23% overall.

FEVER 94, STORM 86

SEATTLE (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 31 points and Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 26 points and five 3-pointers as Indiana beat Seattle.

Caitlin Clark scored just six points in the win on a tough shooting night. She went 0 for 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 13 from the field.

Boston’s previous career best was 30 points on Sept. 8, 2024, against the Atlanta Dream. The 6-foot-5 forward and former No. 1 overall pick scored 26 points in her last game against the Las Vegas Aces, as well.

The duo of Mitchell and Boston was particularly impactful in a dominant third quarter for the Fever (7-7), when they outscored the Storm (9-6) 30-19. Mitchell had seven points in the quarter, while Boston added eight more, building a lead the Storm couldn’t erase, despite a valiant late push.

Lexie Hull added 15 points and Damiris Dantas contributed 10 for the Fever. It was an impressive all-around effort from Indiana, especially considering Clark’ recent struggles from beyond the 3-point arc continued. Clark has converted just 1 of her last 23 3-point attempts.

