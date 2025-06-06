Liberty improve to 8-0 with 86-78 win over Mystics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points and seven assists, and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points and seven assists, and the New York Liberty improved to 8-0 with an 86-78 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

New York is off to its best start in franchise history, moving past the 1997 squad that started 7-0.

Kennedy Burke hit a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in the third quarter to give New York a 73-57 lead.

But Washington scored 14 of the opening 18 points of the fourth to get within 77-71. The Mystics had a chance to reduce a seven-point deficit with three minutes remaining before Isabelle Harrison made a steal and a fast-break layup while being fouled. Harrison completed the three-point play for an 81-71 lead.

After New York’s lead was trimmed to 81-77 following Washington’s 6-0 run, Stewart made 3 of 4 free throws and Ionescu added two to stay in front.

Burke finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers for New York, which was coming off a 48-point win on the road for the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Kiki Iriafen, the WNBA rookie of the month in May, scored 17 points and Jade Melbourne added 15 for Washington.

MERCURY 86, VALKYRIES 77

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Lexi Held scored a season-high 24 points, Satou Sabally had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Phoenix closed on an 18-1 run to beat Golden State.

Phoenix trailed 76-68 with 4:04 remaining.

Held put the Mercury ahead 77-76 with 1:11 remaining on a deep 3-pointer. After Golden State went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line, Sabally rebounded her own miss and put it in while being fouled. Sabally made the free throw for a three-point play and an 80-77 advantage with 33.3 left.

Golden State guard Veronica Burton missed a wide-open layup at the other end and Sabally was fouled before making two free throws for a five-point lead. The Valkyries turned it over on their next two inbound plays, and the Mercury made four straight free throws to seal it.

Held was 7 for 15 from the field, including 4 for 9 behind the arc, and 6 for 6 at the free-throw line for the best scoring output by a rookie this season, passing Paige Bueckers’ mark of 21.

Phoenix improved to 5-1 at home — a franchise best to begin a season.

Sami Whitcomb added nine points before fouling out late for Phoenix, which was without starters Kahleah Copper (left knee) and Alyssa Thomas (left calf).

Burton led Golden State with 16 points, going 9 for 11 at the free-throw line. Temi Fagbenle had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kayla Thornton, Cecilia Zandalasini and Julie Vanloo each scored 10.

