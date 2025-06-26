Las Vegas hosts Washington after Wilson’s 22-point game

Washington Mystics (7-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-7, 3-6 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (7-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-7, 3-6 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -8; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces plays the Washington Mystics after A’ja Wilson scored 22 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 85-59 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces are 5-3 in home games. Las Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 80.5 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Mystics are 2-5 in road games. Washington is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Las Vegas averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Las Vegas allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 75-72 in the last matchup on May 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kiki Iriafen is averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

